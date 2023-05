May 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

A 22-year-old youth, whose marriage was scheduled on Saturday, died of electrocution at his residence in a tribal hamlet of Mahabubabad district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as B. Yakub, a native of Kommugudem Thanda near Mahabubabad. He suffered an electric shock while switching on a pump set to fill water in the sump at his house in the early hours.

He was rushed to a hospital in Mahabubabad town where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

ADVERTISEMENT