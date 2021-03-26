Youth dies in road accident

Hyderabad

26 March 2021 23:12 IST

Drunk driving appears to have claimed another life in the city in the wee hours of Friday. A 26-year-old engineering graduate, Vishwa Tej, from Nakakramguda, died while his friend escaped with minor injuries, after the car he was driving rammed into a road median at Madhapur.

The injured, Indrajeet Varma, was booked for encouraging Vishwa Tej to drive under the influence of alcohol .

The accident took place around 3 a.m. near metal Charminar when Vishwa Tej lost control on the wheel and rammed into a road median on the service road. The ill-fated car turned turtle, and the victim suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, Madhapur police said. The victim along with his friend consumed liquor at Artistry pub in Novotel and was returning home. Vishwa Tej was a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, and was planning to start his business in Hyderabad.

