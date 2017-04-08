‘Youth died of police blow’

Controversy surrounded the death of a car driver, who died after being summoned to the Begumpet police station in a case of sexual harassment of a minor, with his family alleging that he died of police blows.

The Hyderabad police, however, refuted the charge. In a statement issued on Saturday, they said the driver, Mohan Krishna alias Ramu, was a chronic diabetic. The doctors examined him and said there were neither external nor internal injuries on him, North zone DCP B. Sumathi said.

The driver used to live with his wife, 13-month-old son and parents in old Patigadda of Begumpet. On Friday afternoon, a police team picked him up from his locality and took him to the Begumpet police station.

“Ramu’s maternal uncle D. Jayaram lodged a complaint saying that he was harassing his minor daughter and asking her to marry him though he was already married,” the police said. Even as police had ‘grilled’ the car driver and were getting ready to register a case of sexual harassment, Mr. Jayaram reportedly requested them to let off his nephew with a ‘stern warning’.

But Telugu TV channels telecast the interview of Mr. Jayaram’s minor daughter in which she said policemen had beaten up Ramu and even she had hit him with a chappal after being told by the police. But the police maintained that they had “counselled” Ramu before his family members after registering a petty case.

“Later, at his home, it is learnt that Ramu complained of giddiness,” the police said. He was first taken to a local doctor who said everything was normal. After some time, he was rushed to the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences where doctors declared him brought dead. Ramu’s family and relatives staged a demonstration in front of the police station around Friday midnight urging the government to take action against those responsible “for taking his life”. The deceased had allegedly been starving for three days as per the directions of a panchayat held among family members on the issue, according to a statement issued by the police. Ramu was a chronic diabetic, the statement added.

Based on the complaint of Ramu’s wife, the police registered a case.