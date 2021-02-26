Hyderabad

Youth crushed to death

A 25-year-old youth was crushed to death and two of his friends escaped with minor injuries after a speeding lorry rammed their motorcycle at Madhapur on Thursday night.

Police said that the accident took place around 11.15 p.m. near NCC Building, Durgam Cheruvu, when they were returning home from work. The victim, Suman Kumar Yadav, from Guttala Begumpet of Madhapur, worked at Chutneys restaurant in Inorbit mall. He hailed from Bhaka district of Bihar.

Yadav along with his friends Gyandev Yadav and Nabodh Kumar was triple riding. According to Madhapur police, the lorry driver lost control and rammed their bike.

