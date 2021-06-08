Youth Congress protests rise in fuel prices

Hyderabad

08 June 2021 20:21 IST

Activists of Youth Congress staged a protest in Hyderabad on Tuesday alleging that the Narendra Modi government was breaking the back of the common man by increasing the fuel prices to an unprecedented level.

Led by State president Shiva Sena Reddy, the Youth Congress workers dragged cars with ropes symbolising that fuel has gone out of the reach of people. Braving the large posse of policemen, who tried to prevent the Youth Congress workers, they blocked the Nampally main road for sometime. This led to verbal duel between the police and the activists who raised slogans against the Modi government. Mr. Shiva Sena Reddy said that petrol has crossed ₹ 100 mark in several States in the country and in Hyderabad it was just one rupee away from the century mark.

