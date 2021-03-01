Youth Congress activists stage protest at TSPSC

Youth Congress activists staged a protest, in spite of the police bid to keep them inside the premises of Gandhi Bhavan, in front of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) demanding a white paper on the jobs filled by the TRS government since 2014, and also payment of unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth, as promised.

Tension prevailed in the Gandhi Bhavan and TSPSC building in Nampally area, premises of which lie side by side, as the activists of the Youth Congress gathered in the party office from the morning. The police tried to prevent them from venturing out of Gandhi Bhavan and reaching the TSPSC office the next door to lay siege and stage protest, as planned.

However, the Youth Congress activists gave a miss to the police blocking the entrance of the Gandhi Bhavan with multiple barricades and came onto the road from the back gate of the party office. When the police obstructed their march to the TSPSC office, they staged the protest on the road itself. State president of the Youth Congress Shivasena Reddy, Hyderabad district president M. Rohith, State general secretaries Prabhakar, Aravind Yadav, Rakesh, Vidya Reddy, Shivalal Rathod, Rangareddy district president Ravikanth Goud, Medchal president Shravan Reddy, Bhadradri district president G. Venkat, Vikarabad president Satish Reddy and others participated in the protest.

Mr. Shivasena Reddy alleged that Minister K.T. Rama Rao deceived Telangana youth again by claiming that the government had filled 1.32 lakh jobs. He had also deceived the unemployed youth on the unemployment allowance for not even formulating the guidelines of the scheme for more than two years. He also criticised the State government for shedding crocodile tears on the ITIR project.

Later, the police took the Youth Congress leaders into custody and shifted them to Narayanguda police station.

Meanwhile, Congress activists also staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan against the increasing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. They participated in ‘vanta-varpu’, cooking as part of the protest. PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mulugu MLA D. Anasuya alias Seethakka, party leaders Indira Shobhan, Sunita Rao, B. Sandhya Reddy, Ravali Reddy, Bhavani Reddy and others participated in the protest.