Youth commits suicide after falling in debt trap due to online gambling

A 26-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide after falling in a debt trap due to online gambling at Malakpalli village in Dharmasagar mandal of Hanamkonda district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as P Ramakrishna of Malakpalli village.

Ramakrishna was caught in a vicious cycle of debt after losing huge sums of money in online betting in recent weeks, sources said.

Perturbed over his inability to repay debts, he allegedly consumed pesticide on the outskirts of Rampur village in the same mandal on Monday morning. He was admitted to a hospital in Warangal, where he died while undergoing treatment a couple of hours later.

Sources close to the family of the deceased blamed some associates of the latter for his crippling debt burden.

The Dharmasagar police registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)