Youth booked for impregnating minor

The victim works as a domestic help at a local politician’s house

A 25-year-old man was recently booked by the Raikal police in Jagtial district for allegedly sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her.

The victim works as a domestic help at a local politician’s house and the incident came to light only after a video went viral on social media. Soon, the accused was traced and the District Women and Child Welfare department officials recorded the girl’s statement on Wednesday, during which the girl reportedly mentioned the name of the accused, who works as a cook. She told the officers that he had sexually assaulted her with a promise of marriage. The victim was seven-month pregnant.

Based on the complaint lodged by District Child Protection Officer, a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered against the young cook and evidence was gathered, Jagtial Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma said on Thursday.

According to Ms. Sarma, the victim was sent for medical examination and once the baby is born, the accused will be sent for a DNA paternity test. So far no arrest have been made in the case.