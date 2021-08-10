Youth awarded 20-year RI for kidnapping, rape

A local court on Tuesday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to a 20-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

According to Rachakonda police, the accused is G Gangadhar, a native Thumbiganur village in Ananthapuram district in Andhra Pradesh.

Gangadhar was employed at a poultry farm where the 14-year-old victim’s father too worked. He eloped with her to Thumbiganur where he lied to her, tied a yellow thread around her neck and claimed that with this, they were now married. He then sexually assaulted her several times.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Kandukur Police Station and a chargesheet was filed after investigation. Metropolitan Sessions Judge B Suresh convicted Gangadhar to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹ 20,000.