Youth arrested for harassing woman

The Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday apprehended a man who allegedly harassed a woman by morphing her photos.
According to the police, the accused Jannu Kalyan (22) is an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Warangal.
Police said that the accused created at least eight accounts on Instagram and sent friend requests to women.
He allegedly downloaded photos from their profiles and morphed them.
He then allegedly used to demand that they video chat with him in the nude. If they refused, he threatened to upload their morphed photos on social media.
Based on the victim’s complaint, police began an investigation and gathered technical evidence after which the accused was apprehended. A case under sections 354 D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code has been booked. Additionally, Section 67 A of the IT Act too has been invoked.
