Youth arrested for duping senior citizens at ATMs 

Police arrested a 29-year-old youth from Ghanpur of Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district allegedly for duping senior citizens at ATM centres.

The accused, Banala Prashant, along with his associate Kiran, used to wait at ATM centres to target senior citizens. On the pretext of helping them withdraw cash, they would allegedly exchange the cards and flee the scene. A similar incident was reported to police by a retired employee who lost ₹71,000 at an ATM at Balapur crossroads last month. Tracking CCTV footage, the accused was identified and nabbed.

As per police records, the accused had a history of cheating and theft offences registered against him at police stations in Khammam, Bhadrachalam and Warangal. He had also been detained under Preventive Detention Act by the Bhadrachalam police in 2021.

In addition to Meerpet, police said the accused was involved in recent crimes at Choutuppal and Ibrahimpatnam.