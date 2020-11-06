Youth accused of money fraud detained at RGIA

CISF personnel pick him up on his arrival from Mumbai

A youngster allegedly involved in a money fraud case in Coimbatore was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Thursday evening.

Following a complaint lodged by one Dr. Shyju from Coimbatore that the accused, 21-year-old M.V.Dinesh Kumar, allegedly cheated her of ₹10,000 on October 30, surveillance was enhanced by intelligence wing at the airport.

On Thursday evening, the intelligence wing learnt that Mr. Dinesh Kumar, who was bound to fly to Bangalore, arrived from Mumbai at RGIA and was immediately detained by the CISF personnel. He is a native of Guntur.

Dinesh is a frequent flyer, and used to fly to several domestic destinations and cheated a number of air passengers, officials said.

They said that the accused used to carry a forged ID of a deemed university along with an NCC student ID while travelling by flight.

Earlier, he was nabbed by the Bengaluru airport police in August and released on bail recently. He along with his belongings was handed over to RGI Airport police Cyberabad for further investigation.