Youth, 17-year-old girl found dead in Telangana’s Khammam

November 03, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KHAMMAM

An 18-year-old youth and a 17-year-old girl hailing from separate villages in Bonakal mandal died allegedly by suicide in Wyra town of Khammam district late on Thursday night.

Their bodies were found hanging from a tree on an agricultural field near the Wyra reservoir by local farmers on Friday morning. Police said two bus tickets were recovered from a bag, reportedly belonging to them, found at the spot.

Police suspect that the two were lovers and took the extreme step fearing opposition from their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 1, the Bonakal police had registered a kidnap case under Section 363 of the IPC against the youth based on a complaint by the mother of the girl.

Police believe that the duo arrived in Wyra town from Hyderabad by bus on November 2 evening and resorted to the extreme step late in the night. The Wyra police on Friday registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.PC and launched an investigation.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44040 66202000/2001

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.