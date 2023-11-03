HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth, 17-year-old girl found dead in Telangana’s Khammam

November 03, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth and a 17-year-old girl hailing from separate villages in Bonakal mandal died allegedly by suicide in Wyra town of Khammam district late on Thursday night.

Their bodies were found hanging from a tree on an agricultural field near the Wyra reservoir by local farmers on Friday morning. Police said two bus tickets were recovered from a bag, reportedly belonging to them, found at the spot.

Police suspect that the two were lovers and took the extreme step fearing opposition from their families.

On November 1, the Bonakal police had registered a kidnap case under Section 363 of the IPC against the youth based on a complaint by the mother of the girl.

Police believe that the duo arrived in Wyra town from Hyderabad by bus on November 2 evening and resorted to the extreme step late in the night. The Wyra police on Friday registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.PC and launched an investigation.  

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44040 66202000/2001

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.