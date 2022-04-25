Your favourite fast food may make you ill

Yummy, but bad for tummy: The unsafe food products also include chicken lollipop and veg biryani. | Photo Credit: File photo

Food Safety officials have detected nine unsafe food products from among samples picked up from Karimnagar, Warangal and Nizamabad. The products include chicken lollipop, chicken manchuria, chicken 65, chicken tikka, veg biryani, ginger-garlic paste and green gram dal.

The samples had been collected during checks conducted last month and sent to the Food Safety Laboratory in Nacharam for analysis.

Senior scientific officer at the lab, G. Laxmi Narayana Reddy said the chicken food items were marked unsafe since artificial colour had been added to them.

IPM director P. Sivaleela said show-cause notices will be served to the Food Business Operators, who would be given the option to take the samples to a referral lab by paying a certain amount. If they choose not to do so, the officials will approach a court, seeking action against them.