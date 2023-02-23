ADVERTISEMENT

Youngsters today have a sense of things happening around them, says Swami Chidananda

February 23, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated February 24, 2023 10:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Swami Chidananda Giri | Photo Credit: -

Youngsters these days have a natural sense of what is happening around them, as they get introduced to the concept of meditation, they will naturally start exploring themselves in a spiritual way, said Swami Chidananda Giri, president, Yogoda Satsanga Society (YSS), and Self Realization Fellowship (SRF). YSS and SRF were founded by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917 and 1920 respectively.

Swami Chidananda, while speaking about youngsters of 21st century, said: “What we call young people are not actually young, they have gone through every form of striving and aspiration attempts to fulfil these drives that are innate to every human being. This includes their drive for happiness, security and love. Just as all life evolves in an upward pattern, human beings evolve from basic human endowments to more progress and potential. Humanity as a whole goes through these cycles of evolution and devolution.”

“As human beings, we are hardwired for success. The very basis for this concept is balance between materialism and spirituality. There should be a higher purpose that a humanbeing should have, once they have that, life becomes exciting.”

Paramahansa Yogananda says, by developing concentration, a humanbeing can find higher material success.

In YSS, we give people a book on Yogananda, which is mostly the Autobiography of a Yogi, or other books, which gives them an entry point towards spirituality. Then we give them access to YSS material, which gives them instructions to form a daily routine of meditation, and their journey begins.

To the naysayers, I don’t feel compelled to respond to them. Life will do its own job by showing them that without spirituality, their life will be a mess. We are not out here to convert people, it’s all about evolution. This planet is an excellent educational institution, it does its job without any intervention, added Swami Chidananda.

