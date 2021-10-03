Youngster killed in road accident

A youngster riding pillion on a sports bike died in accident, while his elder brother escaped with minor injuries, according to Madhapur police here on Tuesday evening.

The police said that the accident took place at 6.35 p.m. near the regional office of the National Investigation Agency. The victim, Chaitanya Varma (22) along with his brother Ganesh Raju, residents of Vivekananda Nagar of Borabanda, were travelling on their BMW bikes from Parvathnagar towards NIA. Ganesh, who was driving the bike, rammed into a KIA car near Vishnu Vistara homes, while taking a U-turn. Ganesh was wearing a helmet and escaped with minor injuries. Varma died on the spot, as he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The siblings are native of Maliki Puram village, Razole Mandal in East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh. “It is a case of rash and negligent driving. They were not under the influence of alcohol, nor trying to avoid the drunk driving enforcement drive,” police said.