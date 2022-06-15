Young writer’s book released
Collector R V Karnan on Wednesday released a book titled “From Shades of Blue”, a compilation of poems, written by Thanvi Voruganti, the 12-year-old youngest writer of Indian origin in the U.S., according to a press release.
Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao, Thanvi’s parents Mahender Reddy and Deepika, her grandfather V Hanumantha Reddy were among those who were present on the occasion.
Thanvi’s earlier book titled “From the Inside, the Inner Soul of a Young Poet” won her accolades.
The Collector presented her with a memento.
