Young writer’s book released

Collector R V Karnan on Wednesday released a book titled “From Shades of Blue”, a compilation of poems, written by Thanvi Voruganti, the 12-year-old youngest writer of Indian origin in the U.S., according to a press release.

Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao, Thanvi’s parents Mahender Reddy and Deepika, her grandfather V Hanumantha Reddy were among those who were present on the occasion.

Thanvi’s earlier book titled “From the Inside, the Inner Soul of a Young Poet” won her accolades.

The Collector presented her with a memento.


