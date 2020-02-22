Young World Quiz to be held on Feb. 28

The 20th edition of Young World Quiz will be held on February 28 at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram in Bagh Lingampally.

The quiz will be conducted in two categories. Students of classes 4 to 6 will be considered for junior category and students of classes 7 to 9 will compete in senior category. This will be a team event with each team comprising two students from the same school.

There is no limit on the number of teams that a school should send. A maximum of two teams from the same branch of a school will be selected for the stage regional final.

The quiz for the junior category will start at 10 a.m. and for seniors, it will start at 2 p.m. Participants should report at the venue an hour before the event.

There will a written preliminary round followed by the on-stage final round. Winners will be awarded the same day.

All participants will be given a certificate of participation.

Interested students can register online at ‘www.thehindu.com/ywquiz’ by paying a registration fee of ₹200 per team. Spot registration will be allowed at the venue on the day of the event, subject to availability of space.

Registered students must bring the payment acknowledgement or e-mail confirmation and show it at the time of reporting at the venue.

LIC is the presenting sponsor; Eveready Industries is the gift partner, Soulfull the nutrition partner, 21st Century IAS Academy as venue partner, Roots Junior College, Hyderabad, as knowledge partner and Khushi TV the channel partner for the event.

For further information, schools and participants can contact C. G.Vijayarama Raju (98488-34944), N. Sai Kiran (99898-14735) and Jay Shanker (98853-20089).