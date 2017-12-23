Young World painting contest on Dec. 30

The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2017-18 would be held at Chitramayee – State Gallery of Art, at Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, on December 30 for juniors (classes four to six) and seniors (classes seven to nine), from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Registrations are at 9 a.m. An entry fee of ₹100 is being charged per student.

Those who have received an intimation letter from The Hindu, should arrive at the venue with the letter to register. Use of sketch pens and marker pens are to be avoided. The final topic would be announced at the venue.

Prize distribution would be held at 1 p.m. on the same day. Every participant would receive a certificate and apart from the first three prizes, there would be a number of consolation prizes too. For details, contact M. Ravi Sankar on 91 9010588788.

The event is being presented by Thyrocare, with Arrow Publications as the knowledge partner. Venue partner is Chitramayee- State Gallery of Art. Regional Partners are Gitam University & LIC.