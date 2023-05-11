Young shooter Meghana selected for ISSF Junior World Championship to be held in South Korea

May 11, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - WARANGAL

Young shooter Meghana Sadula, who hails from the composite Warangal district, has been selected to represent the Indian squad in the 25-metre Sports Pistol Junior Women category in ISSF Junior World Championship to be held in South Korea in July this year.

The shooter has already been named in the Indian team for the coming ISSF Junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Germany next month.

With several State and national medals in her kitty, Meghana, a B.E (Mining) second year student of University College of Engineering, Osmania University, is aiming to showcase her shooting prowess in the ensuing two international events and bring laurels to Telangana.