Young player sets an example

It is a threat which doesn’t care for reputations! And, not surprisingly, days after chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand has decided to be under ‘self-isolation’ on return from London last week after the All England championship, it is the turn of the young paddler S. Fidel R. Snehit to follow suit in the wake of the dreaded COVID-19.

Reason? The 20-year-old young table tennis talent has returned from Qatar and Oman after competing in international tournaments and had the mandatory tests done at Cochin International Airport and reached Hyderabad Airport on March 16.

“I am getting quarantined as suggested by the health authorities. I feel very happy to see the prompt reaction from the Telangana government. Every citizen should sincerely comply with the instructions and community should be the top most priority in this critical juncture,” Snehit said.

The bronze medallist (under-21 category) in the Oman Open informed the Table Tennis Federation of India and the Telangana State Table Tennis Association about his return and self-isolation in tune with the Sports Authority of India’s directive.

“Throughout the journey, I was very careful because I realised the gravity of the situation after meeting players from various countries. Since my return I have been in self-isolation in a room in my house keeping the safety of my family and society interest in mind. I felt happy to get a call from health authorities to track my condition,” says the young talent who won 25 international medals so far.

“I sincerely thank the government for making all out efforts to control the epidemic that is threatening humanity,” signed off Snehit, second year student in Journalism in St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College here.