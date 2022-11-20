Young man jumps before train at Lallaguda, dies 

A 31-year-old man allegedly jumped before a train and ended his life at Lallaguda railway station late on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Government Railway Police identified the victim as J. Chanti, a driver hailing from Palakurthi of Jangaon and living at Malkajgiri. On Saturday, around 10.55 p.m., he jumped before an express train, it said.
Trending
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
- India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
- PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
- Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
Preliminarily, police said inability to provide for the family and health issues are suspected as the reasons for his extreme decision. A probe was opened.
(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040- 66202000)
ADVERTISEMENT