Young man jumps before train at Lallaguda, dies 

November 20, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old man allegedly jumped before a train and ended his life at Lallaguda railway station late on Saturday.

The Government Railway Police identified the victim as J. Chanti, a driver hailing from Palakurthi of Jangaon and living at Malkajgiri. On Saturday, around 10.55 p.m., he jumped before an express train, it said.

Preliminarily, police said inability to provide for the family and health issues are suspected as the reasons for his extreme decision. A probe was opened.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040- 66202000)

