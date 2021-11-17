Young general surgeon dies of MI in Hyderabad

He was found collapsed on the steps leading to a hostel inside the hospital premises.

A 28-year-old General Surgeon who worked in Hyderabad, Telangana, has died of Myocardial Infarction (MI) at Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday early morning. He was found collapsed on the steps leading to a hostel inside the hospital premises.

The young doctor, Dr. Purna Chandra Gupta, pursued Post Graduation from Gandhi Medical College and completed Senior Residency at the tertiary care facility two weeks ago.

The doctor was staying outside the campus for a few days. He visited Gandhi Hospital in the mid night complaining of chest pain.

“He took a tablet and went to rest in a hostel room. However, Dr. Purna was found collapsed on hostel steps at around 5 a.m. He was brought dead to the emergency ward,” said a doctor from the hospital.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr. M. Raja Rao said that Dr. Purna died of MI. “He complained of chest pain six months ago. When tests were performed, reports were normal,” said Dr. Raja Rao. Doctors said Dr. Purna’s family has strong history of MI.

It was learnt that the surgeon was set to get engaged at end of the month. He is a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.