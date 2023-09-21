Young cinematographer Anvesh Varala adds another feather to his cap

September 21, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The short film, Apaar, and the documentary film, Nawabi Shaukh, which came to life through the camera of young cinematographer Anvesh Varala, a native of Karimnagar, have been selected for Indo-Bangladesh Short Film and Documentary Film Festival to be held in West Bengal’s Siliguri town from October 6 to 8, 2023.

Several short films and documentaries from both India and Bangladesh will be screened at the ensuing film fest to be organised by the Siliguri Cine Society in association with Federation of Film Societies of India, sources said.

Mr. Anvesh, a post-graduate in cinematography from Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), won much acclaim for his works.

The 15-minute short film, Apaar, is directed by Abison Yumnam and produced by Prathamesh Nimonkar and SRFTI.

The short film was screened in various film festivals, including the Kolkata International Film Festival-2022, and Jagran Film Festival, in various towns and cities of Uttar Pradesh recently, sources added.

The documentary film titled, Nawabi Shaukh, is directed by Subhadeep Biswas and produced by Prathamesh Nimonkar and SRFTI.

