Young advocate dies of COVID-19

The sudden death of a Kothagudem-based young advocate Lakkineni Gopinath due to post-COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Sunday sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity in the district.

Gopinath, son of senior advocate and Kothagudem Bar Association president Lakkineni Satyanarayana, had been practising in the High Court for the past several years.

He succumbed to COVID-19 related complications while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the State capital, sources said.

According to sources, his last rites were performed at a crematorium in Hyderabad late on Sunday afternoon. He is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.