Yogi Adityanath lambasts BRS, urges Telangana people to bring ‘double engine sarkar’ led by BJP

November 25, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the ruling BRS of converting once-revenue-sufficient Telangana into a debt-ridden State and appealed to the people of Telangana to elect the BJP in November 30 Assembly polls to steer Telangana on the path of development at bullet train speed.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed phenomenal development under our party’s double engine sarkar in the last six years, he claimed, saying it was imperative to bring the BJP to power in Telangana to usher in a double engine government to propel Telangana’s development with double speed.

Mr. Adityanath was addressing the BJP’s election meeting titled “Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha” in Vemulawada, popularly known as south Kashi, in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BRS, he alleged that the persons at the helm shattered the aspirations of people of Telangana by failing to achieve the goals — Nidhulu, Neellu, Niyamakalu (funds, water and jobs) — in the last nine-and-a-half years. Corruption has become a hallmark of the BRS rule, he charged, saying Uttar Pradesh experienced similar misrule fraught with nepotism and corruption before the BJP took over the reins of the State.

“Uttar Pradesh has undergone a remarkable transformation under the BJP government. There have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh and our government has provided 6 lakh jobs in the last six years,” he asserted, crediting the development of the State the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas policies of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP guarantees suraksha and garib kalyan, he claimed.

He alleged that both the BRS and the Congress have a common friend in the AIMIM. It is high time to get Telangana rid of corrupt and opportunistic politics, he said.

Striking a chord with the denizens of the temple town of Vemulawada, he said, “The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is slated to be held on January 22 next year and you are invited to attend the grand ceremony.”

Mr. Adityanath also addressed an election meeting in Sirpur Kagaznagar in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district later in the day. The electioneering for the November 30 Assembly polls slated to end on November 28.

