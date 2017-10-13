Hyderabad

Yoga teacher course

The Kapila Maharshi Research for Resources (Trust) will conduct a self-employment oriented Diploma in Yoga Teacher course at weekends from October 14; with degree qualification. Anatomy, nutrition, yoga therapies are taught. It offers free training for the underprivileged. Further details can be had over phone: 9010-8888-09, a press release said.

