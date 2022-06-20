Yoga Day celebrations at Secunderabad’s Parade Grounds today

Parade Grounds has been chosen as the venue for International Yoga Day celebrations because of the large space available along with parking facilities. | Photo Credit: AFP

Elaborate arrangements are in place in about 200 countries, including Islamic nations, to mark International Yoga Day on Tuesday. The programmes can be watched ‘live’ on Doordarshan during the day, said Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Parade Grounds here, he said the celebrations in India will be part of the ongoing 75th anniversary of independence, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Mysuru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Comibatore, Union Ministers, state ministers, officials, public representatives from panchayat level to the state level, students and others will participate in 75 different areas of the country in various educational and other institutions, he said.

Parade Grounds has been chosen as the major venue for the Yoga Day celebrations for the twin cities with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu leading the programme because of the large space available along with parking facilities. Mr. Kishan Reddy, also Secunderabad MP, has invited citizens to participate in the event slated to start at 5.30 a.m.

Prominent yoga gurus and organisations will be holding events at 75 places in different states and across government departments. “Yoga Day celebrations is not for the sake of the government or any institution; it is for the well being of every citizen — physically and mentally. Therefore, I request people of all walks of life to take part in the exercise voluntarily,” he said.

The scale of the event is likely to find a place in the Guinness Book of Records, added the Minister.