Yoga Day celebrated with great gusto

Practitioners perform a yoga position at Khajaguda rock hills in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

22 June 2021 00:09 IST

As a part of International Day of Yoga-2021, yoga sessions were conducted by government organisations, offices and other establishments across Telangana on Monday.

The Department of Post, Telangana Circle, organised a yoga session by an expert at the Dak Kalarang on the premises of Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad, for about an hour.

S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad, and Dr. P.V.S. Reddy also attended. A special cover to commemorate the World Yoga Day was released Mr. Rajendra Kumar at Dak Sadan Hyderabad. The special pictorial design of yoga is being used today by 36 head post offices in Telangana Postal Circle, said a release.

The country’s largest iron ore producer NMDC organised programmes, as part of the Yoga Day, at its head office here, and at all its production projects and regional offices, a release said. CMD Sumit Deb said yoga and meditation help lead a stress-free healthy and happy life, especially during the pandemic that is testing the physical and mental well-being of people. The company, in association with Namaste India Foundation and Vishwa Yoga Vidyapeeth, organised a practical demonstration of common yoga protocols at the NMDC Building. Participating in a yoga session organised by CII Telangana, Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud highlighted the growing popularity of yoga globally. He also planted saplings on the occasion at the CII Green Business Centre.

CII Telangana Chairman Sameer Goel underscored how it is important than before, in view of the pandemic, to have a healthy body and mind. Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) at Secunderabad Military station celebrated International Day of Yoga. Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, TASA., encouraged all ranks to practice yoga regularly and to make yoga a way of life. The College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, celebrated the day in harmony with the theme of "Yoga for Well Being - Yoga at Home." The faculty and families participated in various yoga-related activities. Army Public Schools - Bolarum, RK Puram and Golconda - celebrated International Yoga Day.