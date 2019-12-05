Yoga and drill performed simultaneously

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions has joined hands with Fit India Movement to promote yoga among children.

As part of it, 1,42,000 students of 390 Sri Chaitanya schools spread across different States performed yoga and drills at the same time in multiple venues.

This was a record for most of the participants performing drills and doing yogas simultaneously.

More than one lakh students from Grade 1 to 5 from Chaitanya of seven states did sports drill for seven minutes without any break in 214 different venues, and more than 76,000 students from Grade 3 to 5 performed 45 different types of yogasanas for more than 15 minutes without any break.

These records are provisionally certified by Elite World Records LLC., (United States), Asian Records Academy (UAE), and India Records Academy (India), the press release claimed.