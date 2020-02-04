Numaish 2020 yet to touch 2017 footfall

Numaish may be witnessing large crowds, but last year’s fire accident which gutted dozens of shops, continues to cast its shadow on revenues as well as footfall. The loss of a holiday, Republic Day, which leads to a rise in patrons, corresponding to a Sunday, a crowd booster, is another reason for the annual event failing to record a higher number of visitors.

According to sources from the All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES), footfall in 2017 — a year before the fire accident – was approximately 23 lakh. In 2018, a devastating fire ravaged a part of Numaish and led to it being closed for a few days. The footfall then recorded was around 20 lakh. The AIIES is yet to reach the footfall as recorded in 2017.

The view resonates with a trader who sells both ready-made and unstitched clothes for women. The trader from Uttar Pradesh who did not wish to be identified said, “I have been coming here for many years. There is a fall in the number of visitors, but more importantly, not many are willing to spend,” he said.

An AIIES member pointed out, “Last year, we lost a few days since we were busy in dealing with the fire accident. You see, public holidays and weekends see larger crowds. This year, Republic Day and Sunday coincided. So, instead of seeing more visitors on two different days, we saw higher footfall on a single day.”

Members, however, remain optimistic that the footfall will surpass that of 2017’s. Speaking to The Hindu, Ashwin Margam, a member of AIIES, said, “There are still a few more days to go before curtains come down on Numaish. This year, we believe we can make up for the lesser crowds which we saw last year. We are also confident that the number of people who will come here for both shopping and amusement will touch 24 lakh this time.”