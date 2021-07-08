Yet another traffic jam for second successive day

HYDERABAD

08 July 2021 23:58 IST

For the second successive day, the city witnessed traffic jams on account of political parties rallies.

If it was Congress president Revanth Reddy’s swearing in ceremony and rally that threw the traffic out of gear for a few hours on Wednesday, it was the turn of Y.S. Sharmila, who launched the YSR Telangana Party, on Thursday.

Ms. Sharmila, who had visited Idupulapaya in YSR Kadapa district to pay her tributes to her father late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary, returned to Begumpet airport. From the airport she went in a cavalcade of vehicles to JRC Convention centre. A large number of her supporters and well-wishers thronged the airport and followed her in a rally causing bumper-to-bumper traffic snarl on the busy Paradise road to Punjagutta.

What should have been a smooth 10-minute drive from Rasoolpura junction to Punjagutta took 40 minutes much to the chagrin of the motorists. Only around 3.30 p.m. could normal traffic be restored on the Paradise-Greenlands-Punjagutta stretch.

There was slow movement of traffic at Punjagutta crossroads too as leaders from political parties made a beeline to garland the statue of late YSR on his birth anniversary.