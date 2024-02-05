GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yellandu MLA, 16 others booked on charge of illegally detaining a municipal councillor

Councillor’s wife lodged complaint with police against the MLA and others for disappearance of her husband

February 05, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA from Yellandu Koram Kanakaiah and 16 others were booked by the Yellandu police on charges of illegally detaining and forcibly whisking away 3rd ward municipal councillor Kokku Nageswara Rao from the municipal office in view of the no-confidence motion against the Yellandu municipal chairman in Yellandu on Monday.

Nageswara Rao’s wife Venkatalaxmi lodged a police complaint against Mr. Kanakaiah and others soon after the no-confidence motion was defeated due to lack of quorum in the coal town, sources said.

Acting on her complaint, the Yellandu police have registered a First Information Report under Section 365 r/w 34 IPC and initiated a detailed inquiry.

In her complaint, Ms. Venkatalaxmi sought police help in tracing her husband and necessary action against those responsible for the incident.

