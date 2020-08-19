YC activists protest at Facebook office

Activists of the Telangana Youth Congress protested at the Facebook office here, demanding action against its India Public Policy Director, Ankhi Das for her alleged discreet support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and people associated with it.
The activists led by Anil Kumar Yadav, president of TYC, sat on a protest in front of the Facebook office in Hi-Tec city and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and also demanded action against Ankhi Das, who, hey said was supporting the BJP.
Citing a report in the Wall Street Journal of the US, Mr Yadav said the report exposed how Ms. Ankhi Das was against taking action on the hate speeches of right wing leaders. He said the newspaper report also exposed how Facebook was helping the ruling party and because of which religious hate was being spread in the country.
He said it was unfortunate that such platforms were being misused with the support of people within and they should be equally made responsible for the hatred being spread in the country by certain elements. He said the All India Congress had demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and it reflected the severity of the issue.
The newspaper report cited the Goshamal MLA Raja Singh’s alleged hate speech prominently and how it was not taken out by the Facebook team due to the alleged support of Ankhi Das, he said.
