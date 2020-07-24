Hyderabad

Yashoda RMO succumbs to coronavirus

A senior doctor of Yashoda Hospitals, who was fighting coronavirus for the last 20 days, succumbed, hospital staff confirmed on Friday.

Dr. Harikrishna was the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at the Secunderabad branch of Yashoda Hospitals. He was 72.

“He was in the ICU for nearly 20 days. Since he was working here, he might have got infected in the hospital itself. All support was given to him but unfortunately, he breathed his last at 7.28 p.m. on Thursday,” a source from the hospital said.

Dr. Harikrishna was with the hospital for 20 years and was actively involved in its administration, hospital staff said. He was a resident of Gandhi Nagar and is survived by his wife and two children.

