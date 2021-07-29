HyderabadYADAGIRIGUTTA 29 July 2021 20:48 IST
Yadagirigutta sub-registrar in ACB net
Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested sub-registrar of Yadagirigutta, Devanand, and a document writer -- Prabhakar, after catching them red-handedly while accepting money.
It was learnt that the official demanded bribe for a favour involving approvals for a venture, and the document writer was the carrier. ₹20, 000 cash was recovered from the scene and the duo were arrested and sent to court for further proceedings.
