Yadagirigutta sub-registrar in ACB net

YADAGIRIGUTTA

29 July 2021 20:48 IST

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested sub-registrar of Yadagirigutta, Devanand, and a document writer -- Prabhakar, after catching them red-handedly while accepting money.

It was learnt that the official demanded bribe for a favour involving approvals for a venture, and the document writer was the carrier. ₹20, 000 cash was recovered from the scene and the duo were arrested and sent to court for further proceedings.

Advertising

Advertising