Yadadri sewerage, storm water DPR in a month

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has finalised the DPR consultant for the integrated underground drainage and storm water drainage systems for the temple town of Yadadri and Yadagirigutta municipality.

HMWS&SB MD M. Dana Kishore, in a meeting on Friday, directed the winning bidder, NCPE, to complete the detailed project report for the 12 square kilometre area in a month, with all the proposals for the sewerage treatment and storm water drainage systems.

The government has handed over the responsibilities to the water board, after which tenders have been floated inviting bids for consultancy.

NCPE Infra has experience in providing drinking water and sewerage master plan for Ujjain temple city with an expenditure estimate of ₹400 crore, a note from the water board informed.