Yadadri officials admit to presence of KCR’s image in sculptures

The Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has admitted the presence of images of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, car and about some government schemes in the sculptures being carved for the outer periphery ('baahya praakaaram') of the temple. However, they were carved by the sculptors on their own and no instructions were given to them.

Giving clarification on the presence of images of the Chief Minister and those related to the government schemes on the Yadadri pillars after the issue was raised by the opposition parties on Friday, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YTDA G. Kishan Rao said: “We will remove the images of KCR if it is so objectionable”. He, however, justified the other images on which objections are being raised stating that they depict the present day life as was done in carving sculptures.

“Car is not the only vehicle that finds the place among about 5,000 images being carved. There are images of bicycle, bullock-cart and others. Similarly, the images of government schemes such as KCR Kits, Haritha Haaram and others represent reforms brought in by the present day regime and there’s nothing wrong in having such images”, Mr. Kishan Rao said addressing the media along with architect Anand Sai and sculptor Velu here on Friday night.

The CEO pointed out that Ahobilam temple (in Kurnool district of AP) had images of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru among the sculptures carved on the temple premises. Similarly, Yadadri temple had the image of Indira Gandhi. “The tourism project at Nagarjunasagar has the image of the then Tourism Corporation Chairman C. Anjaneya Reddy on the sculptures carved for it. Even there was the image of KCR as he visited it in the capacity of Transport Minister then”, the YTDA executive said.

He stated that sculptors would carve some images on their own to express their gratitude without any instructions and they even carve their family members including parents and they could be found on the sculptures in many temples across the country including in Mahabalipuram.

Further, he explained that as per religious traditions, the images of only gods could be found on the sculptures used for the first periphery ('prathama praakaaram'). The images on which controversy was being raised now would be seen only in the outer periphery as part of the 'ashtabhuji mandapam' where the devotees and other visitors would relax briefly after having darshan of the deity.