Y. S. Sharmila writes to State presidents of opposition parties

March 02, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president YS Sharmila has written to State presidents of all opposition parties, inviting them to join her in the demand for President’s rule in Telangana.

The letters were personally addressed to leaders of opposition parties, including A Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, Kasani Gnaneshwar, Asaduddin Owaisi, Kodandaram, R S Praveen Kumar, Tammineni Veerabhadram, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Shankar Goud and Manda Krishna Madiga, according to a press release.

In the letters, she appealed to them to join her in meeting President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and to apprise the latter of the ‘worsening’ law and order situation in the State.

She said, “Opposition party cadre and leaders are repeatedly being targeted by the BRS hooligans, who are given a free hand in unleashing murderous attacks on those who raised their voices against KCR.”

