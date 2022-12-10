Y. S. Sharmila vows to continue fast

December 10, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing her resolve to resume her ‘Praja Prastanam’ padayatra, the permission for which was allegedly denied by the police in Warangal district, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y S Sharmila continued her indefinite fast at the YSRTP headquarters in Hyderabad for the second day on Saturday.

A visibly weak Ms Sharmila squatted as part of her protest fast on the premises of her party office amid growing concerns over her deteriorating health condition owing to dehydration, party sources said.

It may be mentioned that Ms Sharmila was shifted from Tank Bund to her Lotus Pond residence by the police shortly after she launched the indefinite fast in protest against “rejection” of permission to her foot march by the police in Warangal district, on Friday.

The YSRTP office witnessed chaotic scenes on Friday night as police moved Ms Sharmila from the roadside deeksha venue to inside the YSRTP office amid sloganeering by the YSRTP cadres against the TRS regime.

As Ms Sharmila showed signs of dehydration, a team of doctors rushed to the deeksha site and examined her on Saturday evening.

The doctors expressed concern over the dehydration as this may lead to electrolyte imbalance, a potent danger to kidneys, party sources added.

