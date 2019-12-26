Hyderabad

Xmas cheer envelopes city

Christians taking part in special prayers at the All Saints Church at Trimulgherry in Secunderabad on the occasion of Christmas on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Attractively decorated churches bustle with devotees

Grand feasts, carol singing and illuminated churches and homes marked Christmas celebrations in the city on Wednesday.

The festival began late on Tuesday night with the devout thronging the churches for midnight mass. People lit candles in front of the altar and offered prayers.

Hotels and malls wore a festive look with the illuminated Christmas trees welcoming shoppers while ‘Santas’ distributed candies and freebies to kids.

Christian families visited their relatives to enjoy the grand feasts organised at their homes.

The St. Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad, one of the oldest cathedrals in the city, drew huge gatherings for the midnight mass while other churches held services in the morning attended by large numbers.

Later, the devotees greeted each other, exchanging cakes and hugs.

The All Saints Church in Trimulgherry also saw a large number of devotees; youngsters dressed in their festive best greeted the elders and took their blessings. Other churches that saw devotees making a beeline included Luthern Church, Lakdikapul; St. John’s Church, Secunderabad; St George’s Church, Gunfoundry; and CSI Church, Ramkote, among others.

Tribal Welfare Minister, Satyavati Rathod participated in the celebrations at Don Bosco Navjeevan School in Ramanthapur and appreciated the management for helping orphans and street kids.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 12:33:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/xmas-cheer-envelopes-city/article30398254.ece

