XISS alumni gather in Hyderabad to discuss future growth

Published - October 21, 2024 08:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The XISS alumni meet, held in Hyderabad on Saturday, saw former students coming together to discuss branding, collaboration, and the future growth of the institute. XISS director Joseph Marianus Kujur SJ inaugurated the event, highlighting the institution’s commitment to nurturing leaders with strong values, while underscoring the role of the alumni network as global brand ambassadors for XISS. The event also featured the launch of The Untold Journey of Leaders, a book authored by XISS alumni who have excelled as CEOs, CHROs, PhDs, IPS officers, public servants, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders. The book was unveiled by G. Chinna Reddy, vice-chairman of the Planning Board, Government of Telangana, who also honoured 31 contributing authors.

