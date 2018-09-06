Xiaomi launches three new devices in Hyderabad

Phone-maker Xiaomi announced the launch of three new devices in the low and lower-mid price bracket on Wednesday.

Chief operating officer of Xiaomi India operations, B. Muralikrishnan, said they would be first available in India through Mi and Amazon websites before being made available in stores. The three phones, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro, would be made available online on September 19, September 10 and September 11. The phones are being sold in the sub ₹15,000 category. “In the sub ₹10,000 and sub ₹15,000 categories, the biggest opportunity comes for people who want to upgrade from feature phones or buy their first smartphone,” he said when asked about growth prospects in low and mid-range market.

Two of Xiaomi’s phones launched on Wednesday are powered by Mediatek’s Helio processors and not Qualcomm, which powered the phones’ predecessors. The Redmi 6 Pro, however, features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, which was also used in Note 5 that was launched earlier.

User experience

“From a design perspective, it’s important we experiment in a very considerate manner with alternatives that do not compromise on user experience and delivers value for money,” said Mr. Muralikrishnan, while adding that Xiaomi’s relationship with Qualcomm remains global and deep.

Mr. Muralikrishnan also said the phones would be launched with an introductory price that would remain for two months post-launch and a revision can then be expected depending on corrections in the rupee to U.S. Dollar exchange rate.