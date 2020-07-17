Wyra Krishi Vigyan Kendra bags ICAR award

A view of Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Wyra in Khammam district

Jammikunta woman farmer gets ICAR pat

In recognition of its extension work and service to the farming community, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Wyra in Khammam district, bagged Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Krishni Vigyan Prothsahan Puraskar given by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The award was announced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the 92nd foundation day of ICAR held virtually from New Delhi on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) V. Praveen Rao complimented coordinator of Wyra, KVK Hemanth, and other scientists working there over the video conference.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the Wyra KVK vied for the award for the Zone-10 with 70 other KVKs. Along with the award, the KVK has also been given a cash reward of ₹7.5 lakh. He suggested other KVKs under PJTSAU to draw inspiration from the Wyra KVK and extend the best of services to the farming community and play a key role in their development. He also complimented a woman farmer under Jammikunta KVK, R. Lakshmi, for her successful cultivation of dry converted to wet cultivation paddy with the guidance of the KVK scientists and encouraging farmers of other district through social media to follow it. According to the university officials, the Wyra KVK has been encouraging farmers in mechanised paddy transplantation, cultivation of direct seeded paddy and also sowing paddy seed directly and bringing under irrigation in lateral stages in the recent years. Besides, it has also been promoting cultivation of Siddhi (WGL-44) paddy variety which withstands salinity and popularising integrated pest management methods against pink bollworm in cotton. Meanwhile, the National Academy of Agriculture Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad, bagged four prizes at the event. It received the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award for outstanding Research in Agricultural Sciences 2019 under Natural Resources Management & Agricultural Engineering category. Dr Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Director, NAARM, received it award.

Swamy Sahajananda Saraswati Outstanding Extension Scientist Award went to Dr B.S. Sontakki, Head, Extension Systems Management Division, NAARM. Under the Cash Awards Scheme 2019 Administrative Category and Support Staff Category -- N. Vijayalakshmi and S.N. Rasool respectively received the awards.