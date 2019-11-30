‘Wrong to confine Ambedkar as leader of a few communities’

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution is a leader for all Indians. Along with other sections, Dr. Ambedkar made laws for the benefit of SC and STs, but some attempted to confine him as a representative of only some communities, said SC and ST Commission Chairman Errolla Srinivas.

Speaking at the Civil Rights Day celebration organised at Aliabad village in Medchal district on Saturday, he said that Indian Constitution was formulated with the sole principle of ‘every one is equal before the law’. He called upon people, especially the educated, to develop an understanding about government departments and their functioning.

Dr. Ambedkar was the leader who said that there were disparities between the rich and the poor and equality would become reality only when laws are enforced perfectly. The administrative system in the country was being run as per the Constitution, he said.

Even Telangana State was formed under Article 3 of the Constitution authored by Dr. Ambedkar. Laws should not be used for individual benefits and they were not formulated to misuse them. The Acts were enacted for the benefit of the genuine victims and for their protection.