Wrong decisions in execution of STPP, says report

It picks many loopholes in STPP execution, operation

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has observed that wrong decisions in the execution and operation of Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP), established as a pit-head unit by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) as part of its plans of diversification due to depleting profitability in coal business, had resulted in a loss of about ₹1,276 crore.

In the performance audit of STPP for the period from September 2016, when the first unit of 2×600 megawatt project started commercial operation, to March 2018, the CAG report placed before the Assembly recently faulted the management on several counts.

The report pointed out that the thermal power project was conceived on the ground that coal generated from the company’s own mines would be used in it. “The presumption, however, was ignored in the changed reality brought about by the New Coal Distribution Policy of October 2007, under which the coal allocation was to be made centrally, and the Ministry of Coal had allotted Naini coal mines in Odisha to STPP”, the report noted.

As a result, it was necessitated that coal needs of STPP till 2023 are met from Singareni mines under the bridge linkage resulting in payment of premium charges of ₹ 289.91 crore on procurement of 83.24 lakh tonnes of coal. The increase in coal charges (price) has led to increase in the generation cost from ₹2.37 per unit to ₹3.42 per unit (March 2018). Further, STPP did not apply for swapping of coal linkage from Naini coal mines to the company’s own mines, although the facility was available.

Initially, the company planned to avail 150 MW out of 1,200 MW capacity of the project for its internal consumption, but it was ignored when it entered into power purchase agreement with Discoms in January 2016 to sell 100% of generation. It resulted in purchase of power for mining activity at a higher cost from the Discoms entailing an avoidable expenditure of ₹288.96 crore during 2017-18 alone.

The CAG report further pointed out that STPP was required to sell a minimum of 85% of generation capacity and award contracts through International Competitive Bidding (ICB) to claim Mega Power Project (MPP) status and get duty exemptions. However, it calculated the net saleable power incorrectly and awarded contracts on nomination basis losing out on duty exemptions of ₹293.55 crore.