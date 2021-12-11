Writing non-fiction is easier for me, says Tharoor

Hyderabad

11 December 2021 21:41 IST

Shashi Tharoor launches his 23rd book: Pride, Prejudice and Punditry

Nearly 40 years after the launch of his Reasons of State, author and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor launched his 23rd book: Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad.

“I am a former UN official. I am a former minister. I may become former MP, but I hope I will never become a former writer,” said Mr. Tharoor in conversation with former anchor Nidhi Razdan at a city hotel.

The book is compilation of some of his earlier writings as well as a few commissioned pieces. “My first story was published when I was 10. I have been writing since then,” said Mr. Tharoor. “Writing non-fiction is easier for me in the line of my work as I can pick up the pieces even with many distractions that come with political life,” said Mr Tharoor while extolling the delights of writing fiction.

In the course of the conversation, Mr Tharoor shared the inside story of how he became the Indian candidate for the top job at the United Nations as well as his many trials and tribulations on Twitter. “When I used the phrase ‘cattle class’ I didn’t think it would become such a big issue with even calls for my resignation. Now, I don’t censor myself but I am more careful of what I post,” said Mr. Tharoor.