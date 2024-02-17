Writer Varala Anand lauds Urdu poet Gulzar for winning Jnanpith

February 17, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Karimnagar-based writer and film critic Varala Anand on Saturday congratulated renowned Urdu poet Gulzar for having been chosen for the 58th Jnanpith Award.

Mr. Gulzar and legendary Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been chosen for the country’s highest literary award for 2023 by the Jnanpith selection committee on Saturday.

Mr. Varala Anand won the Sahitya Akademi translation prize-2002 for his translation of Green Poems, a collection of poems written by Mr. Gulzar in Hindi, into Telugu as Akupacha Kavithalu.

